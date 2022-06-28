Authorities in Storm Lake, IA remove 50 cats from home

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Last week, officers and firefighters in Storm Lake, Iowa searched a local home investigating an animal cruelty report. The investigation resulted in 50 cats and two dogs being taken from the home.

Authorities remove cats from Storm Lake residence. (Dana Larsen/City of Storm Lake)

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the search was done Friday, June 24 at a residence on North Michigan Street. The animals were taken to a Storm Lake animal hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Authorities say some of the cats had to be euthanized due to illness and disease.

Authorities remove cats from Storm Lake residence. (Dana Larsen/City of Storm Lake)

Police arrested three women on animal neglect charges following the search. On June 28, police arrested 61-year-old Juana Munoz, 31-year-old Veronica Munoz and 25-year-old Mayra Lopez Munoz, who are all residents of Storm Lake. Each one is facing two counts of animal neglect causing injury or death and one count of animal neglect without serious injury. The three women were taken to the county jail and booked on a $4,300 bond.

Juana Munoz, left, Mayra Lopez Munoz, center, and Veronica Munoz, right, were all arrested on animal neglect charges. (Buena Vista County Jail)

