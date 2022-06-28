Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Authorities in Storm Lake, IA remove 50 cats from home

Cats removed from Storm Lake house.
Cats removed from Storm Lake house.(Dana Larsen/City of Storm Lake)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Last week, officers and firefighters in Storm Lake, Iowa searched a local home investigating an animal cruelty report. The investigation resulted in 50 cats and two dogs being taken from the home.

Authorities remove cats from Storm Lake residence.
Authorities remove cats from Storm Lake residence.(Dana Larsen/City of Storm Lake)

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the search was done Friday, June 24 at a residence on North Michigan Street. The animals were taken to a Storm Lake animal hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Authorities say some of the cats had to be euthanized due to illness and disease.

Authorities remove cats from Storm Lake residence.
Authorities remove cats from Storm Lake residence.(Dana Larsen/City of Storm Lake)

Police arrested three women on animal neglect charges following the search. On June 28, police arrested 61-year-old Juana Munoz, 31-year-old Veronica Munoz and 25-year-old Mayra Lopez Munoz, who are all residents of Storm Lake. Each one is facing two counts of animal neglect causing injury or death and one count of animal neglect without serious injury. The three women were taken to the county jail and booked on a $4,300 bond.

Juana Munoz, left, Mayra Lopez Munoz, center, and Veronica Munoz, right, were all arrested on...
Juana Munoz, left, Mayra Lopez Munoz, center, and Veronica Munoz, right, were all arrested on animal neglect charges.(Buena Vista County Jail)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Ronale Deshun Lewis was arrested by Le Sueur County Sheriff's deputies and Cannon River Drug...
Le Sueur man arrested, charged in connection to drug investigation
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter’s sentence
camp lasts 3-days
The Minnesota Wilderness open up main training camp
Amelia Earhart, one of the most famous pilots in aviation history, will be getting a statue at...
Aviation pioneer: Amelia Earhart to be honored with statue at U.S. Capitol
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb