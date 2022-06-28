Community Based Day Service showing great success in the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MRCI’s Community Based Day Service is continuing to show the success stories that this program has established since 2021.

”I am really thankful that this group has come along. That it’s a really good experience for people, do we don’t have to be stuck at home doing absolutely nothing,” Client of MRCI Jessica said.

Jessica is a great example of how MRCI is helping individuals with disabilities thrive in the community.

“It is really about what they want to do and truly by making the program person-centered. Those smiles come across the face of everybody,” Chief Business and Marketing Officer for MRCI Tami Reuter explained.

Jessica is an example of someone who mixes and matches programming so she can live her best life, she’s also a part of MRCI’s employment program.

“Individuals to mix and match their services to customize their day to provide a little bit of employment and a little bit of services,” Reuter continued.

With the sale of MRCI’s former headquarters on Map Drive in Mankato, many thought MRCI closed because of the pandemic, but the opposite is true.

“We had to shift gears and we offered almost instantaneously a virtual day service program and as soon as we offer a face to face program like our day service program was today and safely,” Reuter stated.

January of 2021 they launched the Community Based Day Service with activities like you see here volunteering for BENCHS and other area organizations.

All with the goal of helping individuals with disabilities find meaningful ways to spend their days.

“Help with the kitties, help out every once in awhile,” Client for MRCI Ali said.

“It’s really nice, it’s nice to help people out who need it,” Jessica explained.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.