Emerald Ash Borer found in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed an emerald ash borer (EAB) infestation in the City of Fairmont.

The city identified ash trees on the Heritage Acres site off Lake Avenue that appeared to be dead or dying.

After an investigation, it was apparent that these trees had become infested with EAB.

Photos were sent to the MDA for confirmation the same day.

