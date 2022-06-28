Your Photos
Emerald Ash Borer found in Fairmont

FILE - The city of Fairmont identified ash trees on the Heritage Acres site off Lake Avenue that appeared lo he dead or dying because of an Emerald Ash Borer infestation.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed an emerald ash borer (EAB) infestation in the City of Fairmont.

The city identified ash trees on the Heritage Acres site off Lake Avenue that appeared to be dead or dying.

After an investigation, it was apparent that these trees had become infested with EAB.

Photos were sent to the MDA for confirmation the same day.

