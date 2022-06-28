Future of road construction to be the focus at St. Peter open house tonight

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Area residents are invited to chime in about the future of road construction in St. Peter at an open house tonight.

Six projects will be featured by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The potential projects would happen anytime between 2022 and 2028 and includes the highway 22-99 intersections in 2023, Hwy 22 from Mankato to St. Peter in 2024-2025 and more.

MnDOT will provide information about each project, including improvements and potential detour routes.

The open house runs from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. tonight at the St. Peter Community Center Gym.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.