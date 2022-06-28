Your Photos
Future of road construction to be the focus at St. Peter open house tonight

Area residents are invited to chime in about the future of road construction in St. Peter at an open house tonight. Six projects will be featured by MnDOT.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Area residents are invited to chime in about the future of road construction in St. Peter at an open house tonight.

Six projects will be featured by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The potential projects would happen anytime between 2022 and 2028 and includes the highway 22-99 intersections in 2023, Hwy 22 from Mankato to St. Peter in 2024-2025 and more.

MnDOT will provide information about each project, including improvements and potential detour routes.

The open house runs from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. tonight at the St. Peter Community Center Gym.

