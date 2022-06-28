Your Photos
Gov. Walz allocates funding for public safety, gun violence prevention

Governor Tim Walz
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN-- Minnesota’s governor announced Tuesday, a plan to direct millions in federal funding toward public safety and gun violence prevention.

The plan provides additional funding for police, the department of corrections, and gun safety.

The request, allocating the remaining funds from the original $500 million in Minnesota’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, will also support children and families with resources for child care, mental health, food support, education, and emergency shelters.

Tuesday’s announcement includes the following public safety measures.

Law Enforcement

The plan includes $4 million for the Minnesota State Patrol and Department of Natural Resources Officers, which presented funding deficiencies to the legislature but were not funded before the end of the 2022 Legislative Session.

Department of Corrections

Nearly $5 million will support the Department of Corrections with staffing shortages.

Gun Safety

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan are developing a statewide campaign to help prevent gun-related injuries and theft. In addition to a statewide education program helping Minnesotans learn how to safely store firearms, the Department of Public Safety will provide free cable gun locks across the state at community events, including the Minnesota State Fair.

Supporting Children and Families

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan are working to make Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a family. That’s why they’re investing in child care, mental health, and food security for Minnesota families across the state.

Child Care Assistance

$7 million will be directed to help create stability and access to child care for about 340 families and 680 children in 2023 through the Child Care Assistance Program.

Mental Health

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan are directing approximately $7 million to support school-based mental health resources, children with complex needs, and children experiencing mental health crises.

Food Security

To respond to immediate household food needs in the face of rising costs, over $5 million will support household food needs with funding for food shelves, food banks, and meal programs.

Education

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan believe all Minnesota students deserve a world-class education and will allocate $1.5 million to fund grants to school districts and charter schools to increase the diversity of educators.

Shelter Response

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan are investing in shelter capacity to provide COVID-safe housing for people in Minnesota who experience homelessness. This includes $7.8 million for emergency shelters in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties.

COVID-19 Workers’ Compensation

The plan includes $1.9 million for COVID-19 workers’ compensation claims from state employees eligible for the presumption extended early in the 2022 Legislative Session. Occupations covered include licensed peace officers, firefighters, paramedics or emergency medical technicians, nurses or health care providers, assistive employees in health care settings and corrections officers.

