The Hormel Institute celebrates its 80th Anniversary
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Hormel Institute held a private ceremony on June 24 to celebrate its 80th anniversary.

The event was held at The Hormel Institute in Austin from 1-3 p.m.

The ceremony had multiple guest speakers including Senator Klobuchar, Senator Smith, Senator Senjem, leaders from Hormel Foods, The Hormel Foundation, Austin Mayor Steve King and Mayo Clinic. Governor Tim Walz was also in attendance.

Teresa Chapman, with the 5th District Eagles Cancer Telethon, spoke about the great partnerships that contribute to their fundraising efforts. In its 69th year, the telethon is aired on KTTC. Chapman thanked the station for its longstanding partnership to help raise money for cancer research.

Speakers touched on the impact that The Hormel Institute has had on the community and state of Minnesota.

After the ceremony was done a reception was held.

