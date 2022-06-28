Your Photos
Hot and humid with scattered storms

Becoming cooler and pleasant for the start of the holiday weekend
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
This week will bring more heat and humidity and a couple of chances of scattered thunderstorms. The first chance of thunderstorms will be this afternoon along and east of I-35. A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for much of southeastern Minnesota until 9pm. This includes the far eastern portion of our KEYC News Now coverage area. Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid, with our second chance of thunderstorms coming late Wednesday night and Thursday. We will have a pleasant start to the 4th of July weekend and scattered thunderstorm chances increasing by Sunday and Monday.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. There is a front moving across the region and that will bring scattered thunderstorms to locations along and east of I-35 later this afternoon. A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for far eastern portions of our KEYC News Now coverage area until 9pm. Storms should move out of this area by late afternoon or early evening. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday will be breezy, hot and a bit more humid. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s on Wednesday afternoon. The wind will be from the south with gusts increasing to between 25 and 35 mph during the afternoon.

Thursday will be another warm, humid day, but a cold front will bring relief by Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible ahead of the front Wednesday night and as the front passes on Thursday. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible, but the overall severe threat is low.

We are going to kick off the 4th of July weekend with some fantastic weather. Friday and Saturday will be sunny with low humidity and high temps in the mid 80s. Heat and humidity will increase by Sunday and Monday, and with that will come a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. As of now, our data is suggesting that the best chance of scattered storms will be late Sunday and Monday, but that could change. We are watching the weekend forecast closely and will have lots of updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

