Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Klobuchar supports funding for 148th modernization to help bring F-35s to Duluth

Klobuchar supports funding for 148th modernization to help bring F-35s to Duluth
Klobuchar supports funding for 148th modernization to help bring F-35s to Duluth(Alex Laitala KBJR 6)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar visited Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing Tuesday, pledging her support to help the base modernize its facilities so it can one day house F-35s.

148th and community leaders have spent years lobbying the federal government to assign those aircraft to their base.

But lawmakers say the 148th base needs modifications first.

During Tuesday’s tour, Klobuchar said, along with a greater federal investment in the Air Force budget, she says the 148th needs to upgrade its hangars before it can house F-35s.

Klobuchar says Governor Tim Walz’s office hopes to include funding for that in the state’s next bonding bill.

She too pledged her support to the 148th.

“Getting these planes is a long process. You’ve got to prove your worth,” Klobuchar said. “I know that our entire country and really the world and the world’s democracy are safer when we have our Air National Guard in possession of the best aircraft possible.”

Klobuchar says there was actually a provision in the recent defense authorization act that would have made it much harder for the 148th to get F-35s.

However, she and a group of fellow U.S. senators helped remove that clause before it was signed into law.

148th leaders say they’re a prime candidate for F-35′s, pointing to their successes, access to premium airspace, and highly-trained personnel.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Accompanying Janesville in a 13/60 League match up against Lake Crystal was a young helper in...
Janesville, Lake Crystal clash at Wolverton for league match up
HIGHLIGHTS: Janesville vs. Lake Crystal
Mankato receives state funding for two contamination cleanup sites
Mankato receives state funding for two contamination cleanup sites
Mankato receives state funding for two contamination cleanup sites
Mankato receives state funding for two contamination cleanup sites
Emergency assistance calls related to empty gas tanks increase by 200% amid higher gas prices
Stranded drivers: Higher gas prices are leading to record calls for roadside assistance