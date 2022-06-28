Le Sueur man arrested, charged in connection to drug investigation

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — A 42-year-old Le Sueur man was arrested and charged Monday with multiple controlled substances offenses and being in illegal possession of a firearm.

Deputies from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents said they observed Ronale Deshun Lewis, previously of Chicago, leave an apartment building in Le Sueur before a subsequent traffic stop was initiated.

Law enforcement personnel searched the vehicle and located approximately 42 grams of suspected cocaine.

Lewis was arrested and transported to the Le Sueur County Jail in Le Center.

Agents and officers then went to Lewis’ residence in Le Sueur and executed a search warrant. While searching the residence, agents located approximately 102 grams of cocaine that were mixed with fentanyl, 314 Ecstasy (MDMA) tablets and 938 grams of marijuana, as well as additional evidence of controlled substance sales.

Furthermore, agents located a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen in Tennessee, along with $108,017 in cash.

Lewis is currently being held in Le Sueur County Jail. He is charged with first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, driving with a canceled driver’s license and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

