Longtime Mankato City Council member retires after 20 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council member Mark Frost is retiring from the council after 20 years.

For two decades, Frost has served on the council representing the Highland Park neighborhood where he grew up. He has been an advocate for improving the roads in Mankato and one of the issues he’s most proud of is fighting for no smoking in bars which originally faced pushback.

“Top to bottom it has been bulletproof and wonderful, so I can’t complain about what’s going on it’s been unbelievable again the city has kept up with the times we haven’t fallen behind the civic center has been a great investment,” Mankato City Council Member Mark Frost said.

Those who worked alongside Frost know him for his dedication to his work and how vocal he was on the issues that mattered most to him about the city.

“Most of all it is the care and the love he has for this community I think that shows in the four or five terms he which he has been on knowing that serving that was always on the top of his list,” Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said.

Now Frost says he’s planning on moving out to Lake Jefferson and spending time with his wife and traveling.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.