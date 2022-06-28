Your Photos
Mankato Area Community Band celebrates 100 years, Independence Day

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Community Band is celebrating its 100th year with a concert that will take place Tuesday evening at Lincoln Park.

The concert will start at 7 p.m., and, with Independence Day around the corner, the community band will play some patriotic music including “America the Beautiful” and many others in a number they call the “Ultimate Patriotic Sing Along.”

The Mankato Area Community Band is also bringing the celebration to Faribault on Thursday.

The band is able to host its annual concerts thanks to the support of the community, so make sure to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sing along with the band.

“It’s just an awesome experience to hear a concert band playing everybody’s favorites. And we have a number of things that are very meaningful to veterans and everyone really,” said Martha Lindberg from the Mankato Area Community Band.

The next free concerts will take place July 12 and July 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Sibley Park.

