The Minnesota Wilderness open up main training camp

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Minnesota Wilderness made an impressive run in this year’s NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs, making a major comeback in the first round and then forcing a deciding game five in the second round.

While they came up short, Tuesday morning marked a new chapter in a new season for the Wilderness as they opened up their main training camp on home ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet, Minnesota.

This 3-day tryout allows for staff and coaches to begin building a roster for the 2022-23 season. It follows a round-robin format with a total of six teams and about 135 total athletes, including returning players. Tuesday and Wednesday allow every team to compete against one another in two different games, and based on performance, coaches will determine who moves onto the All-Star game on Thursday.

This will narrow the playing field for roster sports as well as an invite to the season-opening training camp this fall. General manager Dave Boitz is looking for talent that embodies resiliency and competitiveness.

“We’re starting over again, so it’s really imperative that we had an outstanding team last year and we wanna get back there again this year. You have to have an open mind and be willing to get better and be able to put the time and the effort in. At the end of the day, we are a developmental league and we are trying to get guys to play division 1 and division 3 college hockey,” said Boitz.

Main camp is underway! Don’t be afraid to swing by and catch some great action! pic.twitter.com/hfB1EUM6Rl — Minnesota Wilderness (@mnwilderness) June 28, 2022

Roster deadlines are September 1st. There are 25 players per NAHL squad. The Wilderness will host their home opener on September 9th against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

