Minor rain chances continue with highs in the 80s and 90s

Minor on and off rain chances will continue through the remainder of this week as temperatures reflect summertime with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Today will start off with some cloudy skies as isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms gradually move west to east through our area. Temperatures will start off on the cooler side this morning before rising into the mid-80s as sunshine gradually returns to the area with clouds slowly moving out along with the showers and thunderstorms. The showers and thunderstorms will most likely clear out of the area through the mid to late morning hours with one lingering isolated shower possible later this afternoon despite the sunshine expected in the area.

Tonight we will continue to see clear skies in the area as temperatures dip into the upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be another sunny but hot and windy day for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. As the day progresses, temperatures will gradually rise into the low 90s. Not only is it going to be on the hotter side, but it will also be on the sticky side as humidity also ramps up by the afternoon hours tomorrow. Despite the hot and humid conditions, winds will be stronger from the south up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. This will be a warm breeze from the south, but a breeze is better than no breeze on a hot and humid summer afternoon.

As we make our way through the evening hours tomorrow, clouds will gradually move into the area ahead of our next chance for showers and thunderstorms, which will return after midnight as temperatures drop into the mid-70s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing through the day as temperatures rise into the upper 80s by the afternoon hours. Despite the scattered shower and thunderstorm chances, rain totals will remain relatively light, ranging between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually clear out of the area by Thursday night leaving behind partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off with some lingering cloudy skies before sunshine returns to the area and temperatures rise into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours.

The Fourth of July weekend will continue to follow the on and off rain chances as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday of this weekend along with Monday and Tuesday of next week.

