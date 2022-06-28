Your Photos
River water receding in flooded Morrison County community

Nearly a foot of rain late last week in Randall caused residents in about 30 homes to evacuate...
Nearly a foot of rain late last week in Randall caused residents in about 30 homes to evacuate to emergency shelters.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RANDALL, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials say it will probably take another week before the river that runs through a flooded central Minnesota community returns to normal levels.

Nearly a foot of rain late last week in Randall caused residents in about 30 homes to evacuate to emergency shelters.

Boats were used to rescue some of the evacuees. Flood waters closed Highway 10 and numerous streets in the Morrison County community of about 600 residents north of Little Falls.

Mayor Danny Noss says flood water from the Little Elk River is receding and cleanup work continues.

He says city staff have been working nearly around-the-clock.

