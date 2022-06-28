Rural Henderson man critically injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash

KELSO, Minn. (KEYC) — A rural Henderson man was critically injured Monday night when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Kelso Township.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reports that 54-year-old Martin Hahn, of rural Henderson, struck a deer near the intersection of 391st Ave. and 306th St. shortly after 9 p.m. Monday while he was traveling northbound on 391st Ave.

Hahn was the sole occupant of the motorcycle.

He reportedly suffered critical injuries and was initially transported to Ridgeview Medical Center in Arlington, before being airlifted to another hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

