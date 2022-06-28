Your Photos
Two men arrested during MRVDTF drugs, weapons seizure in Mankato

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday, Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) Agents arrested two Mankato men on drug and weapons charges.

MRVDTF Agents executed a search warrant on an apartment located on Pohl Road in Mankato. They had received numerous complaints of short term traffic and suspicious behavior near the apartment complex.

Agents obtained a warrant after conducting surveillance and making a traffic stop on a vehicle that drove into the lot and met with one of the suspects. The driver of the vehicle admitted that she had just purchased marijuana from a male in the parking lot.

Agents seized over three pounds of marijuana, 40 THC oil vape cartridges, THC edibles, MDMA, a loaded 9mm handgun, as well as evidence of drug sales including US currency.

Tethloach Kueth Dojiok, 20, was charged with 5th degree controlled substance sales and possession. Matheng Biel Gatkouth, 23, was charged with Felon in possession of a firearm, 5th degree controlled substance sales and possession.

They are currently being held in the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting their first appearance.

