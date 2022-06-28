U.S. Steel plans to build $150 million DR-grade pellet production system on Iron Range

DULUTH, MN -- A major announcement from U.S. Steel Tuesday, as the Company shared plans to invest $150 million toward building its first DR-grade pellet production system on the Iron Range this fall.

U.S. Steel made the announcement during a presentation Tuesday morning.

Company spokespeople say the new DR-grade pellet system will be located at one of its two Minnesota Ore Operations facilities, either Keetac in Keewatin or Minntac in Mountain Iron, but didn’t specify exactly which one.

“This will enable one of the Company’s existing pelletizing plants to not only create DR-grade pellets but also maintain the optionality to continue producing blast furnace-grade pellets,” company spokespeople wrote in a press release.

The DR-grade pellets would be a new product for U.S. Steel.

“DR-grade pellets are a critical feedstock for ironmaking in a direct reduced iron (DRI) or hot briquetted iron (HBI) process that ultimately supplies EAF steelmaking. Upon completion, the Company would have the option to sell the new pellets to third-party DRI / HBI producers or use them to feed a potential future DRI or HBI facility of its own.”

The timeline for the project is largely dependent on state and local support and the permitting process, company spokespeople said.

U.S. Steel also announced Tuesday that it plans to have SunCoke Energy, Inc., a raw material processing and handling company, acquire the two blast furnaces at Granite City Works in Illinois and build a 2 million ton granulated pig iron production facility.

SunCoke would supply U. S. Steel access to all of the pig iron production for the next ten years.

U. S. Steel would supply the needed iron ore to produce the pig iron.

Because the iron ore would come from U. S. Steel’s own mines, U.S. Steel expects to see a “significant” cost advantage.

This pig iron could be used by EAFs and is expected to supply U. S. Steel’s growing fleet of EAFs.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.