After Roe v. Wade: Local experts weigh in on what comes next

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, leaving it up to each individual state.

Eight have already banned the procedure with trigger laws expected to take effect in several more.

Maria Bevacqua and Laura Harrison are professors of Gender and Women’s Studies at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

They say the high court’s ruling will have big implications on women across the country.

“The need for women to have access to this medical care will continue to exist regardless of how difficult it is to access,” Harrison stated.

“If it becomes harder to access any form of reproductive care, we see people’s choices in life being limited, their ability to prosper and to care for their existing families and themselves being compromised,” Bevacqua added.

Abortions remain legal in Minnesota.

Access to the procedure is protected by the state constitution, but Harrison says that could change.

“That was based on a 1995 decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court, but that decision does not mean that legislators within our state cannot limit access to abortion or other reproductive rights, or that changes in political leadership can’t limit that access,” Harrison explained.

Abortion access is expected to be cut off in all bordering states: North and South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

There are only eight clinics in Minnesota, and they’re expecting an influx of out-of-state patients.

“That will put a greater strain on existing resources, so that will make it more difficult to obtain abortion care even in states where it remains legal,” Bevacqua mentioned.

Bevacqua believes the Supreme Court may overturn more cases than Roe v. Wade.

“We have an indication from Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion that there are three areas that are likely to be up for consideration, perhaps very soon, and those are marriage equality, access to contraceptives and freedom to choose consenting sexuality,” Bevacqua listed. “What we will see is an eroding of some long-standing rights that we’ve thought we’ve put behind us.”

If both pregnancy prevention and termination are banned, Harrison says it will have major consequences.

“We’re going to see limits on women’s ability to have independence economically, financially and in their relationships,” Harrison stated.

