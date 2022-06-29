Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota offers military appreciation days

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is joining more than 2,000 museums nationwide in honoring those who are serving in the U.S. military.

The Blue Star Museums initiative provides free admission to our nation’s currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families throughout the summer.

Locally, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is offering special military appreciation days that take place July 1-3.

”You know, it’s so meaningful. We love to be able to welcome all families, and we just appreciate the opportunity to be able to recognize military families, the contributions that they’ve made and the contributions that their families have made,” said Louise Dickmeyer, CEO of the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

The 2022 Blue Star Museums program launched on May 21 and will continue through Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.