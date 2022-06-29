City of Mankato announces Red, Hot & Boom Fireworks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re keeping away from the backyard fireworks, the City of Mankato has plenty for you to see this Fourth of July.

The city announced this morning that the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge as well as Riverfront Park will be available to see the Red, Hot and Boom display.

The bridge will close to traffic at 9 p.m. on the Fourth with fireworks starting around 10 p.m. on both sides of the river.

For more information, contact city staff at 3-1-1 or (507) 387-8600

