City of Mankato announces Red, Hot & Boom Fireworks

The city of Mankato announced this morning that the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge as well as Riverfront Park will be available to see the Red, Hot and Boom display.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re keeping away from the backyard fireworks, the City of Mankato has plenty for you to see this Fourth of July.

The bridge will close to traffic at 9 p.m. on the Fourth with fireworks starting around 10 p.m. on both sides of the river.

For more information, contact city staff at 3-1-1 or (507) 387-8600

