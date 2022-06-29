Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11.

Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.

Police said the suspect ran from the theater and is still at at large.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

New Conagra vegetable processing plant opens in Waseca
FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone
KEYC Weather
KEYC Wednesday Evening Weather Update
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Doctor image
Duluth, state’s sharp rise in syphilis cases highlight need for testing, prevention