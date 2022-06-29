Heat, humidity continue with scattered shower, thunderstorm chances

Summertime heat is going to continue through this week and upcoming weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s mixed in with some scattered shower and thunderstorm chances.

Today will be the hottest day of the week with plenty of sunshine to take advantage of. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s by this afternoon. Dew points will rise into the 60s, which means it’s going to be feeling sticky outside due to the increase in humidity. We will also feel winds increase throughout the morning into the afternoon hours, ranging between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight clouds will move in ahead of showers and thunderstorms, which will move in after 1 am tomorrow morning. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the overnight hours into tomorrow morning as temperatures dip into the mid-70s.

Tomorrow will remain cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing on and off through the area. Temperatures will also remain on the hotter side with highs hovering around the 90-degree mark. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually clear out of the area through the late afternoon and evening hours tomorrow, leaving behind cloudy skies and eventually partly cloudy skies overnight.

Friday we will see sunshine return to the area as temperatures remain pleasant with highs in the mid-80s, but humidity will continue to linger in the area making it feel slightly sticky outside.

Throughout the holiday weekend, temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s with humidity sticking around. There will be on and off isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances mixed in on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Some days may have showers and thunderstorms overnight and some days may have shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day.

Next week will remain humid and hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s and plenty of sunshine and little to no rain beyond Monday.

