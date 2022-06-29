I-90 closed near Blue Earth due to crash
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of I-90 near Blue Earth has closed due to a crash.
The Minnesota Department of Transportations says eastbound I-90 west of Blue Earth is temporarily closed due to a crash. Traffic is being detoured; drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.
