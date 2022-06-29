Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

I-90 closed near Blue Earth due to crash

Map from 511mn.org showing the closure on I-90 west of Blue Earth due to a crash.
Map from 511mn.org showing the closure on I-90 west of Blue Earth due to a crash.(511mn.org)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of I-90 near Blue Earth has closed due to a crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportations says eastbound I-90 west of Blue Earth is temporarily closed due to a crash. Traffic is being detoured; drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - This morning’s event, which kicks off just before 10 a.m. at Lions park, is meant to...
Mankato Public Safety to hold ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event for area kids
You airplane pet peeves?! SURELY you can't be serious! Thanks for sharing your fight or flight...
QOTD (Results)
Summertime heat and humidity continue despite scattered storm chances through the week and...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 6-29-22 - clipped version
Mankato Public Safety to hold ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event for area kids