I-90 closed near Blue Earth due to crash

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of I-90 near Blue Earth has closed due to a crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportations says eastbound I-90 west of Blue Earth is temporarily closed due to a crash. Traffic is being detoured; drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

