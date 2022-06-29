Your Photos
Justice Breyer announces retirement date

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEYC) - Justice Stephen Breyer has notified the White House that his retirement will be effective Thursday, June 30, at noon Eastern Time.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Breyer said it had been his “great honor” to participate as a judge in the “effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law.”

He said that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is prepared to “take the prescribed oaths” to begin her service as the 116th member of the court.

The fact that the court will issue final opinions and orders on the same day reflects a more expedited timeline than past terms. It suggests that the justices -- who have been subject to death threats since the release of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade are eager for the momentous and divisive term to end as soon as possible.

There are two big cases awaiting resolution concerning the environment and immigration

