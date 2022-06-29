Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Lake City police looking for driver of van that struck child on bicycle

magnifying glass
magnifying glass(WNDU)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck a child on a bicycle.

According to Lake City Police Department Facebook page, it happened Tuesday at Lakewood Ave. and 8th St. as the vehicle was turning from 8th St. onto Lakewood.

The child was not seriously hurt but was knocked off their bicycle. The driver stopped to make sure the child was okay, but then drove away before being identified.

Police describe the driver as a female with gray hair driving a vehicle described as a maroon minivan, possibly Dodge, or similarly configured vehicle, with a Minnesota license plate.

Lake City Police Department included the following picture as reference but it is not the actual vehicle.

Mini van reference
Mini van reference(Lake City Police Department)

If you have information on this vehicle or driver, call the Lake City Police Department and ask to speak with the officer on duty.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.
AAP updates breastfeeding guidelines for first time in a decade
FILE — The city of Mankato announced this morning that the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge as well as...
City of Mankato announces Red, Hot & Boom Fireworks
FILE - Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development is awarding $4 million...
Mankato receives state funding for two contamination cleanup sites
The $300 million dollar facility will process nearly 185 million pounds, including corn, peas,...
New Birds Eye facility opens in Waseca