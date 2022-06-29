Mankato Public Safety to hold ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event for area kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Area kids will join members of the Mankato Department of Public Safety in casting a line this morning.

It’s all part of a public safety community event called ‘Cops and Bobbers.’

This morning’s event, which kicks off just before 10 a.m. at Lions park, is meant to teach kids about recreational safety and fishing.

Kids will also learn how to bait hooks, cast lines, and catch fish all while having the opportunity to see up-close police squad cars, fire trucks, and water patrol boats.

