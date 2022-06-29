Your Photos
Mankato Public Safety to hold ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event for area kids

This morning’s event, which kicks off just before 10 a.m. at Lions park, is meant to teach kids about recreational safety and fishing.
By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Area kids will join members of the Mankato Department of Public Safety in casting a line this morning.

It’s all part of a public safety community event called ‘Cops and Bobbers.’

Kids will also learn how to bait hooks, cast lines, and catch fish all while having the opportunity to see up-close police squad cars, fire trucks, and water patrol boats.

