Mankato receives state funding for two contamination cleanup sites

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is receiving state funds to assist with contamination cleanup in two sites within the city.

Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development is awarding $4 million statewide for similar projects.

More than $175,000 is being awarded to Mankato to clean up the Burton Building, which is contaminated with petroleum according to DEED.

The city is also receiving $140,000 for petroleum cleanup at Lewis Lofts, which will eventually be used for affordable apartments for seniors.

DEED estimates 22 jobs to be created as a result of these cleanup efforts.

