Mankato receives state funding for two contamination cleanup sites
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is receiving state funds to assist with contamination cleanup in two sites within the city.
Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development is awarding $4 million statewide for similar projects.
More than $175,000 is being awarded to Mankato to clean up the Burton Building, which is contaminated with petroleum according to DEED.
The city is also receiving $140,000 for petroleum cleanup at Lewis Lofts, which will eventually be used for affordable apartments for seniors.
DEED estimates 22 jobs to be created as a result of these cleanup efforts.
