New Birds Eye facility opens in Waseca

The $300 million dollar facility will process nearly 185 million pounds, including corn, peas, and rice.
By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waseca will celebrate its newest multi-million dollar Birds Eye vegetable facility today.

The $300 million dollar facility will process nearly 185 million pounds, including corn, peas, and rice.

This multi-year construction project replaces the current Birds Eye plant with room for future explansion.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. at the new facility, located on Brown Ave. in Waseca.

