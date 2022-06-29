New Conagra vegetable processing plant opens in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Conagra Brands, Inc. opens its new state-of-the-art vegetable processing plant in Waseca.

The new $300 million, 245,000 square foot Birds Eye facility processes fresh vegetables to support Conagra’s frozen meals business.

“With the state of employment and the way things are going these days, what city would not be ecstatic to have a facility like this come in? It’s just a celebration of our joy that this has happened to the city of Waseca. We couldn’t be happier,” Waseca Mayor Roy Srp said.

The new facility replaces a 92-year-old facility and will provide approximately 20% more capacity for processing vegetables.

The produce is transported directly to the new Waseca facility where they are received, washed and frozen within a few hours.

”Let’s have a great impact. Economic development that this will create for jobs and auxiliary businesses from trucking to farming to the local grocery store to the supermarket to the gas station are huge for Waseca. So it’s very important for this facility to finally open up,” added Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault).

Officials say the new plant would retain about 119 full-time jobs and bring in over 200 seasonal jobs.

“It’s great for our growers to provide food to the plant. We’re so thankful for them. We couldn’t do it without them. We’re thankful for the employees that work here that come to work every day and do such a great job for us. And the local leadership here in town that really supports the plan, helped us get it up and running and get it off the ground. We’re very thankful,” Plant Manager Jeff Kraimer said.

In a year, the facility can process and produce 120 million pounds of frozen corn, 45 million pounds of peas, and more than 20 million pounds of rice

