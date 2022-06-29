Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

South Central Minnesota Pride hosts youth pride event

South Central Minnesota Pride hosted an ice cream social at Mom and Pop’s for LGBTQ+ youth and allies Tuesday evening.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central Minnesota Pride hosted an ice cream social at Mom and Pop’s for LGBTQ+ youth and allies Tuesday evening.

The event featured socializing, pride decor, coloring fabric and meeting with members of South Central Minnesota Pride.

The group said it provides an opportunity to meet new people and allow people to be who they truly are.

Organizers say that it provides a chance to meet other members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Mankato area.

“There’s really not a lot in the community in the area for the kids to really engage with each other, so I decided that it would be best to work on something,” event organizer Karen Davis said.

South Central Minnesota Pride says to look out for other upcoming summer events and reminds the area that the annual Pridefest is Sept. 9-10.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

South Central Minnesota Pride hosts youth pride event
Children’s Museum
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota offers military appreciation days
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota offers military appreciation days
The program’s goal is to help individuals with disabilities find meaningful ways to spend their...
Community Based Day Service showing great success in the area