South Central Minnesota Pride hosts youth pride event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central Minnesota Pride hosted an ice cream social at Mom and Pop’s for LGBTQ+ youth and allies Tuesday evening.

The event featured socializing, pride decor, coloring fabric and meeting with members of South Central Minnesota Pride.

The group said it provides an opportunity to meet new people and allow people to be who they truly are.

Organizers say that it provides a chance to meet other members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Mankato area.

“There’s really not a lot in the community in the area for the kids to really engage with each other, so I decided that it would be best to work on something,” event organizer Karen Davis said.

South Central Minnesota Pride says to look out for other upcoming summer events and reminds the area that the annual Pridefest is Sept. 9-10.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.