Spud Defenseman and Warroad Goalie to represent U.S. in Gretzky Cup

Gramer and Slukynsky
Gramer and Slukynsky(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two hockey players from our area will be representing their country in the 2022 edition of the Gretzky Cup.

Moorhead Defenseman Joe Gramer and Warroad Goaltender Hampton Slukynsky have been named to U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team that will compete in this tournament.

Gramer, a Junior Blue-Liner for the Spuds who has already committed to play college hockey for the Omaha Mavericks, is just one of eight defenseman on the 24-man roster.

He will be representing Minnesota alongside Hermantown’s Ty Hanson.

Meanwhile, Hampton Slukynsky will be taking one of only three Goaltender spots on the roster. He joins Plymouth Minnesota’s Will Ingemann and Calvin Vachon from Hamilton Montana.

Slukynsky most recently helped lead the Warroad Warriors to a runner-up finish in the State Championship Tournament, playing between the pipes in each of their 31 games and earning a .925 save percentage in the process.

Their first preliminary game is set for Sunday, July 30th, against Germany in Red Deer, Alberta.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

