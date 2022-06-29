Warm and humid with scattered t-storms

We are looking forward to a pleasant start to the 4th of July holiday weekend, but we have some heat, humidity and a few scattered storms to get through first. Tonight will be windy with scattered thunderstorms developing late. After another hot, humid day Thursday, we’re looking forward to cooler, more comfortable weather on Friday and Saturday. Heat, humidity and scattered thunderstorm chances will return by Sunday and Monday.

The rest of today will be sunny, windy, warm and humid. High temps will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The wind will increase through the afternoon with gusts to 35 mph or higher possible after 4pm.

Tonight will be windy and warm with scattered thunderstorms developing after 3am and continuing into Thursday morning. The overall severe threat is low, but one or two storms could produce hail or strong straight-line wind gusts.

Thursday will still be hot and humid, but it will not be as windy. High temps will be back in the low 90s with heat index values reaching the mid to upper 90s on Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will move across the region Thursday, bringing cooler, more comfortable weather to start the holiday weekend. Both Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will get a bit warmer and a lot more humid by Sunday and Monday. While the last half of the holiday weekend certainly won’t be a wash, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms at times - mainly at night. While it’s too early to be specific with timing, we will be watching the weather closely and will keep the updates coming as we get closer.

