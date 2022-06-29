Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wolves rookie Kessler is glad to be drafted where his dad and grandpa played

Kessler’s father played for Gophers
Wolves rookie excited to end up where family played college basketball
Wolves rookie excited to end up where family played college basketball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota Timberwolves rookies met the press today. They selected 3 players in 2 rounds and were very busy making trades and moving around. They eventually landed on Walker Kessler of Auburn as their top pick at number 22, who’s dad and grandpa played for the Gophers and he has relatives in the region so the Wolves were a great place for him to land.

”It’s cool being in this city and having my dad’s family be from here. I mean it’s crazy how things work out like that but God works in mysterious ways and to be here now it’s really cool,” says the Wolves first round draft choice.

Kessler played with Jabari Smith at Auburn. He feels that will help with the transition tom playing with Karl Anthony Towns in the NBA.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

A hearing continues with the NFL and Deshaun Watson. The current Cleveland Browns quarterback...
AP sources: NFL insists on indefinite suspension for Watson
camp lasts 3-days
The Minnesota Wilderness open up main training camp
FILE - Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson, right, holds a meeting on the mound with...
LSU hires Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson
Northern's Tanner Berg (Watertown) finishes college career as a national champion
Northern's Tanner Berg finishes his college career as a national champ in the hammer throw