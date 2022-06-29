Wolves rookie Kessler is glad to be drafted where his dad and grandpa played

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota Timberwolves rookies met the press today. They selected 3 players in 2 rounds and were very busy making trades and moving around. They eventually landed on Walker Kessler of Auburn as their top pick at number 22, who’s dad and grandpa played for the Gophers and he has relatives in the region so the Wolves were a great place for him to land.

”It’s cool being in this city and having my dad’s family be from here. I mean it’s crazy how things work out like that but God works in mysterious ways and to be here now it’s really cool,” says the Wolves first round draft choice.

Kessler played with Jabari Smith at Auburn. He feels that will help with the transition tom playing with Karl Anthony Towns in the NBA.

