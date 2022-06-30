Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

BECHS selling bowls made from Victory Highway trees

Wooden bowls handcrafted from Victory Highway trees are now available at the Blue Earth County History Center.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wooden bowls handcrafted from Victory Highway trees are now available at the Blue Earth County History Center.

Around 600 trees were needed to be cut down for the 2016 reconstruction of the 15-mile Minnesota Highway 22, also known as the Victory Memorial Highway.

A few of those removed trees were salvaged by a local artist named Randy Dinsmore who dried and cured the trees for five years before turning them into unique and functional wood bowls.

The bowls are now up for sale at the Blue Earth County History Center,

Supplies are limited.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

City of Mankato holds open house to improve public transportation program
The Winnebago Police Department is exploring the idea of implementing portable recording...
Winnebago police looking into recording devices
FILE — The City of Mankato plans to improve its public transportation program and wants your...
City of Mankato holds open house to improve public transportation program
A grand jury has indicted a Morristown man, Cody Kolstad, 32, on charges of first and second...
Cody Kolstad indicted for murder of housemate