BECHS selling bowls made from Victory Highway trees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wooden bowls handcrafted from Victory Highway trees are now available at the Blue Earth County History Center.

Around 600 trees were needed to be cut down for the 2016 reconstruction of the 15-mile Minnesota Highway 22, also known as the Victory Memorial Highway.

A few of those removed trees were salvaged by a local artist named Randy Dinsmore who dried and cured the trees for five years before turning them into unique and functional wood bowls.

The bowls are now up for sale at the Blue Earth County History Center,

Supplies are limited.

