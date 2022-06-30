City of Mankato holds open house to improve public transportation program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato plans to improve its public transportation program and wants your input.

An open house will take place this afternoon between 4 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Mankato Room of the intergovernmental center downtown.

If you aren’t able to attend in-person, another opportunity to submit comments and see the public transportation plan is on the city’s website,

The federally-mandated program includes a variety of projects and is set to be implemented between 2023 and 2026.

