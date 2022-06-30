Your Photos
Cody Kolstad indicted for murder of housemate

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - A grand jury has indicted a Morristown man on charges of first and second degree murder in connection to the May 31 death of his housemate.

According to a criminal complaint, Cody Kolstad, 32, admitted to detectives that he had fatally shot 41 year old Brian Stoeckel.

Kolstad allegedly told deputies he had been taking a lot of drugs that day and was stressed out.

The Rice County Attorney’s Office says there is enough evidence to show Kolstad meets the requirements for the first degree murder charge.

Six witnesses appeared before the grand jury on Wednesday, including investigators from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

A date has not been made for Kolstad to be formally arraigned on the charges.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

