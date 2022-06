MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 13/60 League town ball match-up took place at Wolverton Field between Janesville and Lake Crystal on Wednesday.

Dominic Camacho started on the hill for the Lakers, and the Jays countered with Chad Guse.

Janesville finished on top, winning 14-5.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.