Landline hosts grand re-opening on July 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Landline will have its grand re-opening on July 1.

Landline shut down in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting on July 1, Landline shuttles will start their routes at the Courtyard by Marriott, next to River Hills Mall.

This is Landline’s new starting location.

All shuttles will travel to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with five daily trips between Mankato and the airport.

The new shuttles hold 10 passengers per vehicle.

“We’re very excited to have the Courtyard by Marriott Mankato as a partner, where passengers will be picked up and dropped off at the hotel. They have the ability to park for free. They can book a stay for early departures and late arrivals,” business development manager for Landline Liz Thiesse said.

Along with the Courtyard by Marriott, Landline is partnered with Blue Earth Transportation.

To book a ride with Landline, check out their website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.