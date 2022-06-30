Your Photos
Mankato Planning Commission considering proposal for indoor golf facility

Mankato’s Planning Commission is considering a request for a conditional use permit for an indoor golf and entertainment venue.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Planning Commission is considering a request for a conditional use permit for an indoor golf and entertainment venue.

Tee Times would include a restaurant with a bar, indoor golf simulators and a putting green area.

The business would fill the vacant Family Video store on Belle Avenue.

The dining area would sit around 24 people according to the regular meeting agenda.

The idea for Tee Times came from owner Shane Laffen’s son, Ben, who plays golf at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

”There is no place for him to really train without driving all the way up to the cities. So, he was really excited about bringing something like that here,” Shane Laffen said.

The Mankato City Council will vote on the matter at the next meeting on July 11.

