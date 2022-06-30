Mankato realtors say patience is key in current housing market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Debbie Ogren, a realtor at True Real Estate, has been helping people buy and sell houses for nine years.

She says that these are unprecedented times for the housing market.

“This is by far the craziest year ever, buyers are still strong,” Ogren said.

It’s a one-two punch for potential home buyers with the mortgage rates reaching the highest since 2008 and prices being valued up to $40,000 to $60,0000 more.

“Housing priced right, in the right area, are still selling. There are more and more price reductions happening, though. I think sellers are a little bit nervous,” Ogren added.

Which is the case for recent seller Grant Hanson.

“We decided to try and push it up a little bit more just because of the uniqueness of our property. He agreed and we actually sold it for well over what we asked,” Hanson said.

Hanson sold his country-style home in just three days, which surprised even him.

“It didn’t shock us too much that we had showings, but for it to go so quickly in three days, that was a very pleasant surprise.”

On the other side of the housing market spectrum, Allison Gustad had the opposite experience, especially since she is a first-time homeowner.

“It was stressful at some points because things would get off the market for $20,000 over what the asking price was,” Gustad said. “There is not much you can do about that kind of competition.”

Gustad and her fiancé tried to do it on their own, but ended up signing with a real estate agency, which made all of the difference in the world.

“You know a month ago because we got to lock in at a lower interest rate. When we heard that it was going to go up, we were just even more grateful that we got our house when we did.”

The number one rule that Orgen stresses to sellers and buyers is that patience is key in this market.

“Buyers, they are tired. There is no way around that, you have buyers that lose out on multiple offers. They just feel like it is never going to happen, you just have to be patient and trust the process. It will happen.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.