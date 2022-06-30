Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato triathlete competes for international world championship

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Strength wasn’t the only thing that got 19-year-old Carson Deichman into a triathlon-world championship- it was his dedication to get on that playing field.

“My goal was just to make it there, so the pressure was off. There’s not much higher to get than World Championships, so I just tried my hardest, had some fun, and had a good time doing it,” triathlete Carson Deichman said.

Deichman is a self-made triathlete, and he represented the United States without any association to his college, Minnesota State University, Mankato. Deichman trained for two to fours hours every day, six days a week, for eight years, just to be a part of the championships.

“To be a triathlete, you got to be super dedicated because you’re training three sports at one time. If you’re a basketball player, you’re just doing basketball. If you’re a hockey player, you just do hockey,” mother and real estate agent Candee Deichman said.

On June 25, Deichman competed in the age 16-19 male A.G. category at Old Montreal Square in Canada. He swam 750 meters, biked 19.2 kilometers, and ran 5 kilometers, all while competing against 28 other international triathletes.

“Right before every single race, there’s the heartbeat song that goes off. My eyes swell up with tears every single time. Once he gets going into the swim, then I’m fine. But it’s just so emotional leading up to that,” Candee Deichman said.

“Leading up to the race, I was a little bit nervous, not gonna lie, but I was definitely excited and I was looking forward being able to represent team USA, and being able to accomplish my goal that I’ve been working so hard for over the past couple of years,” Carson Deichman said.

Deichman finished 18th overall, and he placed in the top ten for American triathletes of his category.

“The entire time you’re sweating, crying, bleeding, think about that end goal and work towards it at all costs,” Carson Deichman said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Landline hosts grand re-opening on July 1
The state Department of Natural Resources launched “Operation Dry Water” Thursday morning.
Minnesota law enforcement cracking down on drunk boating over 4th of July weekend
Guard could lose 600 Minnesotans after vaccine deadline
Guard could lose 600 Minnesotans after vaccine deadline
UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
AP source: USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten