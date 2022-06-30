Mankato triathlete competes for international world championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Strength wasn’t the only thing that got 19-year-old Carson Deichman into a triathlon-world championship- it was his dedication to get on that playing field.

“My goal was just to make it there, so the pressure was off. There’s not much higher to get than World Championships, so I just tried my hardest, had some fun, and had a good time doing it,” triathlete Carson Deichman said.

Deichman is a self-made triathlete, and he represented the United States without any association to his college, Minnesota State University, Mankato. Deichman trained for two to fours hours every day, six days a week, for eight years, just to be a part of the championships.

“To be a triathlete, you got to be super dedicated because you’re training three sports at one time. If you’re a basketball player, you’re just doing basketball. If you’re a hockey player, you just do hockey,” mother and real estate agent Candee Deichman said.

On June 25, Deichman competed in the age 16-19 male A.G. category at Old Montreal Square in Canada. He swam 750 meters, biked 19.2 kilometers, and ran 5 kilometers, all while competing against 28 other international triathletes.

“Right before every single race, there’s the heartbeat song that goes off. My eyes swell up with tears every single time. Once he gets going into the swim, then I’m fine. But it’s just so emotional leading up to that,” Candee Deichman said.

“Leading up to the race, I was a little bit nervous, not gonna lie, but I was definitely excited and I was looking forward being able to represent team USA, and being able to accomplish my goal that I’ve been working so hard for over the past couple of years,” Carson Deichman said.

Deichman finished 18th overall, and he placed in the top ten for American triathletes of his category.

“The entire time you’re sweating, crying, bleeding, think about that end goal and work towards it at all costs,” Carson Deichman said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.