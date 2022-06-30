Midwest high school football programs get exposed to MSU’s football staff

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The long and hot summer months of off-season training for the upcoming football season are what fans don’t see.

This week, high school programs representing four states throughout the Midwest — including local teams from Mankato East, Tri-City United, Alden-Conger, Sleepy Eye, and LCWM — collide at Minnesota State for a team camp guided by the MSU coaching staff.

“This is an opportunity for high school coaches to really reach out and touch us. We’re busy during the season and things like that, so it’s usually email or text, but to have those real face-to-face conversations, that means a lot to us in developing relationships and the recruiting process, as well as to these coaches,” explained Houston Jones, wide receivers coach at Minnesota State.

“We host two drill sessions where we actually teach our schemes, our drills, our techniques, and it allows them to see another perspective in addition to what they’re being taught by their high school coaches,” Minnesota State head coach Todd Hoffner said.

Between the young coaches, seasoned coaches and the next class of leaders, MSU’s team camp provides programs and tools to take that next step come fall.

“Last season, we had a team, a relatively local team, that came in. They had been struggling the past couple of years, and they really came into the team camp, seemed like they bonded, really came together and they made a playoff run last year,” said Jones.

“Anytime the teams that are in the area can come together and play against each other and play against other teams, we’re all getting better and when one team gets better, the next team has to get better. We all grow from each other, we all have to elevate our games every season and football is always improving and always evolving, so it’s great to keep up with that.,” Tri-City United Head Coach Matt Collins said.

“These young people, they’re not playing for money, power, respect, or anything like that. They’re just out here playing for the love of the game. This is a great opportunity for them to go out and represent their name, front of their jersey, as well as the family they represent back home,” Jones expressed.

TCU and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial were able to add ‘King of the Hill Champions’ to their resume.

“Proud of my team, proud of everything we’ve gone through and all the hills we’ve climbed I guess,” said LCWM senior offensive-lineman Gage McManemy.

The three-day camp concludes on Wednesday.

