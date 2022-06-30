Your Photos
Minnesota law enforcement cracking down on drunk boating over 4th of July weekend

The state Department of Natural Resources launched “Operation Dry Water” Thursday morning.(Minnesota DNR)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- Minnesota law enforcement will be cracking down on drunk boating over the Independence Day weekend.

They say the goal is to deter boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Law enforcement will be increasing their patrols on lakes all over the state between July 2-4.

They plan to issue field sobriety tests to anyone who appears to be boating intoxicated.

“If you make that choice, you won’t get a warning and you won’t get a second chance,” Lt. Adam Block, the Minnesota DNR Boating Administrator said. “You’ll be arrested, taken to jail, and have to face the heavy penalties that come with your decision.”

Authorities say it will also be hot in some spots this weekend, so if you’re already dehydrated any alcohol you choose to drink could impact you faster.

