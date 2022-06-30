Minnesota State brings home first-ever regional bass fishing championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Collegiate bass fishing in southern Minnesota has been revolutionized because of Minnesota State seniors Nathan Thompson and Brian Linder.

The two anglers brought home hardware after winning a regional tournament in Saginaw Bay, Michigan. The duo compiled a two-day total of 44 pounds, 3 ounces to get the win and qualify for the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship.

Thompson and Linder spoke about that victory and the sport of bass fishing with Mary Rominger. Click the video in the player above for the full interview.

Fans can keep up with the Minnesota State Bass Fishing Team by following @MNSU_BassFishingTeam, @Brian_Linder33 and @Nathan_Thompson15 on Instagram

