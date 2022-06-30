Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State brings home first-ever regional bass fishing championship

LIVE INTERVIEW: Minnesota State brings home first-ever regional bass fishing championship
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Collegiate bass fishing in southern Minnesota has been revolutionized because of Minnesota State seniors Nathan Thompson and Brian Linder.

The two anglers brought home hardware after winning a regional tournament in Saginaw Bay, Michigan. The duo compiled a two-day total of 44 pounds, 3 ounces to get the win and qualify for the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship.

Thompson and Linder spoke about that victory and the sport of bass fishing with Mary Rominger. Click the video in the player above for the full interview.

Fans can keep up with the Minnesota State Bass Fishing Team by following @MNSU_BassFishingTeam, @Brian_Linder33 and @Nathan_Thompson15 on Instagram

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members starting in 2024
Minnesota State seniors Brian Linder, left, and Nathan Thompson, right, celebrate after winning...
LIVE INTERVIEW: Minnesota State brings home first-ever regional bass fishing championship
Sanford Pentagon prepares for D-I college basketball
Defending national champion SC to play South Dakota State at Sanford Pentagon
Accompanying Janesville in a 13/60 League match up against Lake Crystal was a young helper in...
Janesville, Lake Crystal clash at Wolverton for league match up