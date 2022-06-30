Your Photos
Reports: USC, UCLA planning to leave Pac-12

The Big Ten currently includes 14 programs.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pac-12 programs at USC and UCLA are planning to leave the conference for the Big Ten as early as 2024, according to two reports.

San Jose Mercury News Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner originally reported Thursday, June 30, that the move isn’t official and it is not yet known if the schools will move all sports to the Big Ten, or just football or football and basketball.

Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated said the move could be official as early as Thursday. Dellenger said the schools approached the Big Ten expressing their intent to leave the Pac-12. Read the Sports Illustrated article HERE.

The Big Ten is currently comprised of 14 athletics programs including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

