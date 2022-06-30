Reports: USC, UCLA planning to leave Pac-12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pac-12 programs at USC and UCLA are planning to leave the conference for the Big Ten as early as 2024, according to two reports.

San Jose Mercury News Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner originally reported Thursday, June 30, that the move isn’t official and it is not yet known if the schools will move all sports to the Big Ten, or just football or football and basketball.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated said the move could be official as early as Thursday. Dellenger said the schools approached the Big Ten expressing their intent to leave the Pac-12. Read the Sports Illustrated article HERE.

USC and UCLA are in negotiations to join the Big Ten conference, a source tells @SINow, confirming @wilnerhotline's report.



A stunning but not all that surprising move: Teams are jockeying to get into the top two leagues of FBS - the SEC and B1G. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 30, 2022

The Big Ten is currently comprised of 14 athletics programs including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

