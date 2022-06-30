Sleepy Eye man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Fire Department rescued a man who was trapped in a grain bin on Tuesday.

According to the Sleepy Eye Fire Department, crews arrived around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to find Robert Nelson buried up to his shoulders in a grain bin on his farm.

For over an hour, the fire department, along with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Sleepy Eye Ambulance, rescued Nelson by using a miniature grain drill to move the grain away from him before pulling him out.

He was then taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center as a precaution, but was released shortly afterward. This rescue comes just two weeks after a Steele County man died in a grain bin accident.

