Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sleepy Eye man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin

The Sleepy Eye Fire Department rescued a man who was trapped in a grain bin on Tuesday.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Fire Department rescued a man who was trapped in a grain bin on Tuesday.

According to the Sleepy Eye Fire Department, crews arrived around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to find Robert Nelson buried up to his shoulders in a grain bin on his farm.

For over an hour, the fire department, along with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Sleepy Eye Ambulance, rescued Nelson by using a miniature grain drill to move the grain away from him before pulling him out.

He was then taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center as a precaution, but was released shortly afterward. This rescue comes just two weeks after a Steele County man died in a grain bin accident.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - A golfer takes a swing into the golf simulator at Saint Francis.
Mankato Planning Commission considering proposal for indoor golf facility
Mankato Planning Commission considering proposal for indoor golf facility
Zillow reports the hot housing market is not a bubble, according to economists.
Mankato realtors say patience is key in current housing market
Mankato realtors say patience is key in current housing market
FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone