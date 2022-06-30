Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it...
On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say four migrants have died and three other people were hospitalized in another fatal human smuggling attempt.

The crash Thursday happened in Encinal, the same small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Jeep carrying seven people was trying to evade Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver was air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Minnesota State seniors Brian Linder, left, and Nathan Thompson, right, celebrate after winning...
Minnesota State brings home first-ever regional bass fishing championship
Minnesota State seniors Brian Linder, left, and Nathan Thompson, right, celebrate after winning...
LIVE INTERVIEW: Minnesota State brings home first-ever regional bass fishing championship
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
Cody Kolstad indicted for murder of housemate