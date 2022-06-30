Warm temperatures, rain chances continue through the holiday weekend

Temperatures will continue to hover in the 80s and 90s with on and off rain chances heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

Today will start off on the gloomy side with showers and thunderstorms in the area. These will clear out through the late morning and early afternoon hours leaving behind humidity, partly cloudy skies, and highs hovering around the 90-degree mark. Rainfall totals may range from a tenth of an inch up to a quarter of an inch.

Tonight will remain partly cloudy with a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible around midnight. Those will clear out by about 2 am tomorrow morning, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the low 60s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off partly cloudy and comfortable with temperatures in the low-60s. By the afternoon hours, we should see mostly sunny skies, light winds up to 10 mph, and highs in the mid-80s. Skies will remain mostly clear through the day, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

For the Fourth of July weekend, we are looking at on and off rain chances, starting with Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Saturday despite partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the low to mid-80s on Saturday.

By Sunday, we should see drier conditions in the area with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and highs remaining in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to return by Monday (July 4) morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around through the day on Monday with highs still in the mid-80s. These on and off rain chances will continue through Wednesday of next week before drier weather moves into the area by the end of next week. Temperatures will remain warm in the mid to upper-80s and low-90s.

