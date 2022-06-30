Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Warm temperatures, rain chances continue through the holiday weekend

Summertime temperatures continue as on and off rain chances return through the holiday weekend
Warm temperatures, rain chances continue through the holiday weekend
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will continue to hover in the 80s and 90s with on and off rain chances heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

Today will start off on the gloomy side with showers and thunderstorms in the area. These will clear out through the late morning and early afternoon hours leaving behind humidity, partly cloudy skies, and highs hovering around the 90-degree mark. Rainfall totals may range from a tenth of an inch up to a quarter of an inch.

Tonight will remain partly cloudy with a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible around midnight. Those will clear out by about 2 am tomorrow morning, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the low 60s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off partly cloudy and comfortable with temperatures in the low-60s. By the afternoon hours, we should see mostly sunny skies, light winds up to 10 mph, and highs in the mid-80s. Skies will remain mostly clear through the day, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

For the Fourth of July weekend, we are looking at on and off rain chances, starting with Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Saturday despite partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the low to mid-80s on Saturday.

By Sunday, we should see drier conditions in the area with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and highs remaining in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to return by Monday (July 4) morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around through the day on Monday with highs still in the mid-80s. These on and off rain chances will continue through Wednesday of next week before drier weather moves into the area by the end of next week. Temperatures will remain warm in the mid to upper-80s and low-90s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Summertime temperatures continue as on and off rain chances return through the holiday weekend
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 6-30-22 - clipped version
KEYC Weather
Warm and humid with scattered t-storms
KEYC Weather
KEYC Wednesday Evening Weather Update
Summertime heat and humidity continue despite scattered storm chances through the week and...
Heat, humidity continue with scattered shower, thunderstorm chances