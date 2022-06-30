Warm temperatures, storm chances this weekend

On and off showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout this weekend and into early next week.

It was another warm day, and we will see those temperatures hang around the mid to upper 80s for July 4 weekend. Tonight, we are expecting a low of 62 degrees. Winds will be coming from the north at 5-10mph. An isolated shower or two is possible but unlikely.

Tomorrow we will see lower humidity, a high of 85 degrees and lots of sunshine. Winds from the northwest at 5-10mph. It will be a wonderful day to spend outside to kick off the holiday weekend.

Saturday morning into the afternoon, we may see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not a total washout, but you’ll probably want to grab an umbrella if you’re heading out. Sunday is a similar story, with higher humidity and higher temperatures. More scattered thunderstorms are possible that night.

Another chance of showers and thunderstorms occurs Monday and into Monday night. Severe risk is low and exact timing is hard to say at this time. We will be keeping an eye on this as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.