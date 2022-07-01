Your Photos
City of Fairmont asking for public’s help

Gomsrud Park includes sand volleyball courts, a playground, public beaches, and a recreation spot for canoe and kayaks(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Fairmont is asking for the public’s help in ways to revamp one of their biggest parks; Gomsrud.

For the 2022 budget, city officials included $30,000 to hire a consultant for future plans for Gomsrud Park.

Officials say needed improvements include the pavement, along with other aspects that need some TLC.

Gomsrud includes sand volleyball courts, a playground, public beaches, and a recreation spot for canoe and kayaks.

There has been some requests from the public for a community splash pad.

